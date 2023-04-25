Daniel Charles May “Charlie”

29, of Cass Lake, MN, traveled to the spirit world on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The wake began at Noon on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Red Lake Community Center and continued until the service at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Arrangements were provided by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service of Walker & Hackensack, MN.

Daniel was born on December 1, 1993, in Bemidji, MN, to Allison May and Eugene Northbird Jr. He was one of a kind, energetic, funny, friendly, had a big smile, caring, and big-hearted. With many great childhood memories, he loved music, mosh pits, going to concerts, traveling, weight lifting, working out, running, hunting, fishing, outdoor activities, cooking, using his BBQ smoker, family dinners, and most importantly, being a father to his children, who he loved unconditionally. He had a big family with the love of his life, Penny Jones-May; he worked hard and did a great job providing for them. He lived a good life and built so much with her in the past five years they spent together, including their own home. He was empathetic, strong-willed, smart, driven, outgoing, and charismatic. He was genuine and the light of many people’s lives.

Daniel graduated in 2021 from Leech Lake Tribal College with his A.A.S. degree in Liberal Education with a Stem emphasis. He was in his senior year at Bemidji State University, finishing his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Indigenous Studies. He was a member of the Council of Indian Students and President of American Indian Business & Leadership. He worked at the American Indian Resource Center as a student support member and a mentor. He strived to own a native business someday and planned to continue with his education. In years past, he worked for the Leech Lake band of Ojibwe in the Division of Resources Management. He also did community volunteering as he felt it was important to give back. He worked full-time for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in the Accounting Department and part-time as a security guard at Sanford Convention Center in Bemidji, MN.

He leaves behind the love of his life, Penny Jones-May, and their children: Michael, Elijah, Daniel Jr. “Charlie,” Abrielle, Jiselle, Amare, Briauna, & Natalia; father: Eugene Northbird Jr.; sisters: Amber May, Tashia Lausche, & Justine Stone; niece: Mylah, nephews: Mykah & Anamikii; grandparents: Ruth May-Whitefeather, Diana Yerbich, Gene Northbird Sr.; great-grandma Norma McMurrin; aunties: Annie, Carla, & Sara Martin, Becky (David Sr.) Northbird-Jones, Jenny (Jake) Yerbich, Sierra (Andy) Oquist, Michelle Bohn, Valerie White, Patsy & Debbie Jourdain, Beverly Schoenborn; uncles: Wesley May, Arnold Martin, Shannon Northbird; close cousins: Dallas & Cedrick Martin, David Jones Jr., and Jasmine Chase as well as many other relatives and friends.

He will be reunited with his mother, Allison May; two unborn children with his fiancé, Penny; grandparents, Debbie & Clyde Tibbets, grandfathers: Joseph Jourdain & James C. “Tucker” Whitefeather; great grandparents Melinda & Zemo May & Larry McMurrin; uncles: Brian & Corey Northbird, Herb & Bill May; aunties: Marylin, Roxanne & Gloria May & many other loved ones.