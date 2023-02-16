Dale Berglund

Dale Arthur Berglund, 85, of Bemidji, MN died Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Sanford Fargo Medical Center in Fargo, ND.

Services will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will held in the Spring at the Nary Cemetery in rural Bemidji, MN under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji. Actual date for interment will be announced a month prior.

He was born on August 29, 1937, on the family farm in Meeker County, the son of Arthur and Adene “Lillian” (Peterson) Berglund. He grew up on the family farm. He enlisted in the US Army in 1955 and was Honorably Discharged. He married Sharon Smith on January 30, 1960, in Grove City, MN. He owned Berglund Livestock Transfer in Grove City, MN, for a number of years before embarking on other transportation endeavors. He began driving for a specialized hauling company, Curtis Inc., driving trucks pulling heavy equipment and large sailboats. He began his own trucking company doing long-haul trucking, eventually owning three of his own trucks. He and the family moved to Bemidji, MN in 1973. He was a member of the Minnesota Trucking Association, and enjoyed attending their yearly meeting with Sharon. Sharon passed away in Bemidji, MN on March 18, 2021. He was an incredibly talented mechanic and a very knowledgeable man. He enjoyed working in his shop, on trucks, tractors, and especially enjoyed woodworking.

He is survived by his: Children, Carla Berglund, Raymond (Dawn) Berglund, Daren (Kelly) Berglund, Heather (Jim) Loeffler, 12 Grandchildren, and 8 Great-Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sharon, his daughter Valerie, sister Leone Larson, and an infant sister.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers/gifts the family requests any donations be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project.