Curtis Jon Oakes

Age 72, of St. Paul, MN and Bemidji, MN, passed away on March 29, 2023.

Curt graduated from Johnson High School and Mankato State University. After earning a master’s degree in geography, he became the city planner for Bemidji, MN. Curt loved the Lord.

Curt also loved traveling and took many trips around the country and around the world. He was an avid motorcyclist and he enjoyed exploring the world on his motorcycle.

Curt had a great love of the North Woods and felt at home there. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and beekeeping. He also loved people. He enjoyed talking, laughing, telling stories, and sharing memories with friends and family.

Curt was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Vera, and his sister Nancy.

He is survived by his cousins, who were like siblings to him, and his many friends.

The funeral service will be held at 11am on April 12, 2023, at First Evangelical Free Church in Maplewood, MN, with visitation beginning at 9:30am. The interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Maplewood.

