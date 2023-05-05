Clayton Edward Crunden, Jr., 83, of Blackduck, Minnesota passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at his home in Blackduck. Clayton was born on October 5, 1939 in Barkhamsted, Connecticut to Clayton, Sr. and Marjorie (Day) Crunden. He graduated from AL Kellogg High School in Treadwell, New York in 1958. In June of 1958 he joined the Air Force and attained the rank of Airman First Class before being discharged in April of 1965. He married Barbara Saunders in Oneonta, New York on January 27, 1962. Clayton was self-employed. He ran his own sawmill and also had a dairy farm. After moving to the Blackduck area he worked for Bob and Billie Falk on their farm and then for the Blackduck Co-op. He enjoyed building and remodeling tractors, farming, and gardening. He loved visiting with his family and reminiscing.

Clayton is survived by his wife, Barbara Crunden; 2 sons, William (Kim) Crunden of Blackduck and Clayton (Melanie) Crunden of Bemidji; 2 daughters, Deborah (Tom) Buker of Conesus, NY and Paula (Gary) Erickson of Kelliher, MN; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Barbara (Sam) Schwartz of Montgomery, TX and Sharon Halpern of Binghamton, NY. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Marjorie; and a brother, Frederick Crunden.

Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com