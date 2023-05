Cheryl Rae Rowlette, 78, of Bemidji, MN, died Friday, November 11, 2022. There will be a private family internment. A celebration of life will be held for friends and family on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 2 pm at Slim’s Bar and Grill. The family wishes that stories of Cheryl be shared with them on her web-page:

