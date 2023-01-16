Chad Frenzel

Chad Arnold Frenzel, 52, of Bemidji, MN died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Evangelical Free Church in Bemidji, MN with Pastor Jerry Johnson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Chad was born in Bemidji, MN on May 2nd, 1970 to Arnold and Sandra (Shaw) Frenzel. He was raised in Blackduck where he stayed busy on the farm, graduating from Blackduck High School in 1988. His education then took him to Staples Tech where he earned a two year degree as a diesel mechanic. There he met the love of his life and he married LeAnn Tollefson on June 29, 1991 in Elizabeth, MN. They moved to Bemidji where he worked for 30 years at Potlatch, started a family, and touched the lives of so many people. He most recently worked for BSU as a stationary engineer (Chief Boiler Operator). Chad loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, traveling, and hanging out with his family. He enjoyed metal work, guns, grilling, tinkering in the garage, reloading, trapping, hunting for critters with his squirrel patrol dog buddy Honey, and birdwatching with his wife of 31 years. Most recently getting into gardening, canning, and reading his bible, which he proudly finished. He is most known for being a loving family man, always willing to lend a hand, with a heart of gold, and a stubbornness and passion for life reflected in everything he did.

Chad is survived by his wife, LeAnn Frenzel, children, Meghan (Nicholas) Oberpriller and Brendan Frenzel, siblings, Curtis (Tammy) Frenzel and Dawn Frenzel, and his parents, Arnold and Sandra Frenzel. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.