July 4, 1928 - Jan. 22, 2023

MENAHGA, Minn. - Cecilia Parkos, 94, Menahga, Minn., died Sunday, Jan. 22, in Green Pines Acres.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., with a rosary at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, at Jones-Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Park Rapids. Interment will be in the spring in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones-Pearson Funeral Home.