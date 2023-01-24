STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 24

ADVERTISEMENT

Cecilia Parkos

Published January 24, 2023 11:32 AM
Share

July 4, 1928 - Jan. 22, 2023

MENAHGA, Minn. - Cecilia Parkos, 94, Menahga, Minn., died Sunday, Jan. 22, in Green Pines Acres.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., with a rosary at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, at Jones-Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Park Rapids. Interment will be in the spring in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones-Pearson Funeral Home.