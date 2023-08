July 31, 1946 - June 18, 2023

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. - Carter Hjelle, 76, Mountain Home, formerly Bemidji and Stephen, Minn., died Sunday, June 18, in Baxter Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 2:30-3:30 p.m., followed by a service of the word at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Stephen. Father Bob Schreiner will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, Minn.