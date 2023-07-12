Carolyn Louise Bratlien

Passed away peacefully on July 12th, 2023. She was born on November 15, 1943 in Seattle, Washington to Kenneth and Valrie Davick. Her family lived in Minot, North Dakota for a few years, before moving back to Seattle. She graduated from Evergreen High School in 1961.

She married Roger “Butch” Bratlien in February of 1963. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Shevlin, Minnesota where their two daughters were born. In 1968 they moved to Laporte, where Roger established his trucking business. Carolyn was a homemaker, raising the girls and doing the bookkeeping for their business. She loved tending her flowers, spending time outside watching the birds and animals, sewing, crocheting and reading.

Butch and Carolyn were longtime members of Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji, where she spent countless hours volunteering.

Carolyn was preceded in death by Butch; her parents; and two brothers, Larry, and Kenneth Jr. She is survived by her daughters Sharon Bratlien, and Linda Sycks (Mark); grandchildren Mikayla Money (Ryan), Brandon Sycks, Nick Rizzo; great-granddaughter Alayna Money; and siblings Jim Davick, and Kathy Christianson.

Her family would like to thank Willow’s Landing in Monticello for their exceptional care of Carolyn while in Memory Care for the last two years and Brighton Hospice for their care and compassion during the last few months. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji. A private family burial at Alida Cemetery is planned for a future date.