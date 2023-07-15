Aug. 5, 1934 - Feb. 6, 2023

FOSSTON, Minn. - Carol (St. George) Marchand, 88, Bagley, Minn., died Monday, Feb. 6, in Essentia Health Living Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a rosary at 6:30 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., Friday, July 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bagley. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 22, at the church. Father JohnMelkies Suvakeen will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services will be livestreamed on Carlin Funeral Home’s website.

Arrangements by Carlin Family Funeral Service.