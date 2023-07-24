Carol Jean Dearholt, 77, of Harlingen, Texas died at her home on Monday, June 26, 2023

Carol was born February 24, 1946 in Bemidji, MN, to Stanley and Irma (Olson) Eastman. She was raised in Bemidji and graduated from Bemidji High School in 1964. She married John Charles Dearholt of Bemidji in 1967 and they were later divorced.

Carol earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Bemidji State College in 1969, teaching first in Minnesota and later Texas public schools until 1998 when she earned her Master of Library Science from Sam Houston State University. Carol retired from her career as a school librarian in Harlingen in 2010.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard (Dick) Eastman of Bemidji, MN. She is survived by her daughter, Paula (Doug) Dearholt-Winckler of Grand Rapids, MN, sister Sandy (Rocco) Chianelli of Coon Rapids, MN, brother Jack (Pat) Eastman of Bemidji, and granddaughter, Sara Porter of Saint Peter, MN.

The celebration of her life will be a private ceremony with only close family members present.