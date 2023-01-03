Bunny D. Hanson was born November 24, 1954 in Bagley, MN to Francis and Betty (Van Duyn) Moen. She grew up in Bagley and graduated from Bagley High School. After graduation she worked as the activities director for Greensview Nursing Home in Bagley. Bunny married Stephen Hanson on January 3, 1975. In 1976 they moved to a small hobby farm just outside of Solway where they raised their children.

Bunny loved animals, she cared for every living creature. She had several horses, cats, and dogs over the years that loved her dearly. She enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. Bunny passed away on January 3, 2023; aged 68.

Bunny is survived by her husband Stephen; Son David (Julie) Hanson; Daughter Laura (Tyler) Buchholz; Grandchildren, Alice, Walter, Conrad, and Preston Hanson, Sylvie and Francis Buchholz; Sisters Merry Ellen St. George, and Suzann Moen; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Darlene Julson. Services will be held at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji on Monday January 9, 2023 at 10:30: A.M.; with visitation one hour prior.

A private family burial service will be held at the Bagley cemetery.