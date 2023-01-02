Brian Truax, 57, of Bemidji, MN died Friday, December 30, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at The Evangelical Covenant Church, Bemidji with Pastor Doug Giese officiating. Visitation will begin at 11am that day, prior to the service at the church.

Brian Wesley Truax was born May 31, 1965, in Wadena, MN to Wesley & Leona Truax. He grew up in Hewitt, MN where he was an outstanding athlete who played football, basketball, baseball and graduated from high school in 1983. Brian was an avid hunter and fisherman, but his biggest passion was muskie fishing. He spent as much time as he could on the water or in a deer stand, where he found incredible success in all that he pursued. Those who know him would describe him as one of the best outdoorsmen they know. He married Melanie Amundson on December 1, 1984, and started his family with two incredible children. Brian attended NDSU and graduated from there with a Pharmacy degree in 1988 and then decided to move to Bemidji, MN where he worked as a pharmacist and part time musky guide. Through hard work and determination Brian started his own business, Truax Patient Services in 2012 where he found incredible success. On September 27, 2008, Brian married the love of his life Amy Detwiler and added two more children to his life. Amy was a devoted and loving wife until the end of his days and Brian considered himself one of the luckiest men on earth to have married such a wonderful wife. Together they loved traveling around the United States attending any concert they could, and more often than not 80’s hair bands, which they both loved. One of their favorite spots to vacation was Florida, where they purchased their dream home in Marco Island. In 2010 and 2012 Brian became a grandpa to two beautiful grandkids who he loved to watch them play their sports and spend time with them. More than anything, Brian loved to spend time with his friends, family, and those he loved.

Brian is survived by his wife, Amy; mother, Leona Truax; children, Tyler (Denise) Truax, Courtney (Robin Harkins) Truax, Dalton (Jaramie) Detwiler, Cole (Paige De La Hunt) and Brett Isensee; grandchildren, Wesley & Izabella Truax; sisters, Kim (Mike) Ahrens and Susan (Mike) Hochstetler. He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley; grandparents, Alvin & Dorris Truax and Alphonse &; Esther Wirth; uncles, Alvin & Richard Wirth, Mervin Truax and Jim Kurz; nephew, Henry Ahrens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Bemidji Youth Hockey Association or University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center.

