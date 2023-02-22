Brian Anthony Egersdorf

Age 87, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandpa, on February 8, 2023 died at home after a short illness. Born in 1935 to Louis and Delma Egersdorf in Forest Lake, MN, Brian’s early years were spent on the family farm. He loved telling farm stories, especially of being the last farm to still use horses. The family later moved to St. Paul. Brian graduated from St. Paul Johnson High School where he excelled at basketball and golf. Brian initially attended St. Thomas University on a basketball scholarship and later returned to graduate from there in 1957, after transferring to the U of M, where he played on the U of M Golf Team in 1955-56, before turning pro. He met the love of his life Janice Fischer and they were married in 1957. Brian played tournament golf and worked at Hillcrest Country Club for two years. He then became head pro in Worthington MN, and also taught school and coached basketball at St. Adrian’s High School.

In 1962 Brian moved to Bemidji, MN where he lived the rest of his life. He was the City Recreation Director and taught typing, shorthand, and English at the High School. Brian eventually settled on teaching World History where he was well known for the wry humor he brought to his classes each day for over 30 years. He also coached the Bemidji High School golf team for 18 years, where his teams won 15 region 8 championships, several 2nd and 3rd place State Tournament finishes, and the 1975 State Championship. He was inducted into the Golf Coaches’ Hall of Fame in 2012.

Brian was mostly known throughout the Bemidji Area for his golfing ability. After taking three years off to regain his amateur status, Brian then won several golf tournaments over the years, eleven in a row, including being the first Bemidji resident ever to win the Birchmont in 1966.

Brian was a longtime member and usher at St. Philip’s Church. In his later years Brian enjoyed fixing cars, cutting firewood, discussing politics, and was a well-known fixture for his daily walks around town, still walking two miles a day up to the end.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Don. Survived by his wife Janice, children Bill (Martha), Patty Reitmeier, Rob (Sarina), and Doug, eight grandchildren and their partners, and five great-grandchildren.

We will all miss this patient and kind-hearted man and we know he is now walking side by side with his old dog Pepsi, up in heaven.

A memorial service will be held later this summer.