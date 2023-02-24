Robert “Bob” J. Oelke, 71, of Puposky, MN passed away on Friday, February 17th, 2023 surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

A remembrance of Bob will be held at a visitation at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji on Friday March 10, 2023 from 5 pm to 7 pm and a Mass will be held at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Blackduck on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 am.

Robert, fondly known as Bob, was born to John and Charlotte (Bulfer) Oelke, on August 10th, 1951 in Blue Earth, MN. After graduating from Blue Earth Area High School in 1969, he worked at Green Giant while attending college at the University of MN, Twin Cities. Bob met his life partner, Beth (Brayton), they wed on December 7th, 1974 and went on to have two children, Mike (Joelle) Oelke of Babbitt, MN and Tom (Randi) Oelke of Ramsey, MN.

Bob graduated with a degree in Agronomy from the U of M in 1986, he landed his dream job working as a seeds salesman for Northrup King, he worked there for many years and was named highest sales person four times by the Honorary Sales Council which awarded him extravagant trips and rings which he wore proudly. Upon leaving Northrup King in 1998, Bob went on to have various jobs (car salesman, welder, truck driver, propane manager) he truly was a “jack of all trades”. His final job was with Bemidji Co-op delivering propane. Those that love him most will remember his love for family, gardening, hunting, fishing, and tinkering. Bob had the innate ability to find a purpose for the things that others may have thrown away. He was always there to help when needed and will be missed greatly.

Bob is survived by his wife, Beth and two sons, Mike and Tom, and six grandchildren, James, Rylea, John, Charlotte, Alicia, and Myles. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Debbie Oelke, nephews, Jeff (Maria) Oelke, Jamie Oelke, as well as his great nephews and niece.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, John and Charlotte, and his only brother, James (Jim). Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.