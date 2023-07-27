Billy Dixon

Billy Ray Dixon, 64, of Bemidji, MN died July 26, 2023, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer, at Neilson Place in Bemidji, MN.

Billy was born on March 7, 1959 in Pine Bluff, AR to Claudia (Wray) Berg and Sylvester Dixon.

Later the family moved to Iowa and then settled in Bemidji, MN. He attended Bemidji High School and completed his GED. He started working at Bi-County Community Action Programs, Inc. in 1979 on the crew. Throughout his career at Bi-CAP he worked his way up in the Weatherization Program starting as a crew member, then as a crew leader, then as a program monitor, then as a program inspector and finally to the position of Program Director of the Weatherization Program. He held this position until he began his employment at the State of Minnesota Department of Commerce in 2009 as a State Monitor for Weatherization Programs across the state. In 2022 he was honored with The James Gardner Service Award for his commitment, service and outstanding contributions to the Weatherization Assistance Program by the National Association for State Community Services Programs. He retired from the State of Minnesota in November 2022.

Billy enjoyed people and devoted his life to helping others with a level of dignity, compassion and empathy that is unparalleled. He loved to travel to Mexico, ride bike and play golf but his greatest pride and joy was to spend time with his daughters and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother Claudia (Wray) Berg, his father Sylvester Dixon, his brother John Durham, his sister Sylvia Coffin and his grandson Baby Everhart.

He is survived by his daughters, Nicole (Austin) Needham and Amanda (Jeff) Everhart and his grandchildren, Izais Needham, Jerzey Everhart, Remington Everhart, Jeffrey Everhart, Ryeley Everhart and Jack Everhart, his brothers and sisters and other extended family members.

A visitation will be held at Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji on August 2, 2023 from 4-7 pm. A private burial will take place at the Calvary Lutheran Cemetery.

The family would like to express thanks and gratitude to Dr. Rod Will, Bemidji Hospice and Neilson Place for their services and care.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.