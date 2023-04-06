Betty Olson

Betty Lou Olson, 83, passed away on March 31, 2023, at GoldPine Home, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Betty was born in Council, Idaho December 17, 1939, to Bernard and Minnie Sundh. The family moved back to Wilton, MN when Betty was five years old. She attended Long Lake school for six years, Deer Lake school for two years, and Bemidji High School the following four years.

She married Jim Olson on March 22, 1957, in Bemidji, MN. They moved to Grand Forks North Dakota where they were both employed at the Grand Forks Air Base eventually moving back to Bemidji in 1960. Betty worked for 31 years at the First National Bank. She retired in 1996 as a Real Estate Loan Officer. Betty’s many hobbies included traveling, fishing, golfing, painting, stained glass, embroidery, and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty and Jim spent many winters in Mesa, AZ.

She is survived by her husband, Jim of 66 years, son, Glen (Jeanne) Olson of Bemidji, daughter, Lori (Paul) Klettenberg of Park Rapids; grandchildren, Emily (Joel) Newberg, Jeff (Kristen) Olson, Natasha (Kris Parson) Klettenberg, Logan (Kate) Klettenberg; and great grandchildren Sadie, Ruby, Reid, Lindsey, Kelsey, Whitney, and Wesley. Survivors also include brothers Conrad (Janice) Sundh, Gary (Dianne) Sundh, sister-in-law Margie Olson, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law Clarence (Ike) Olson.

Visitation will be Wednesday April 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM at The Evangelical Covenant Church of Bemidji with visitation one hour prior.