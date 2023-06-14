Betty Hedlund

Betty Jean Hedlund, 89, of Bemidji, MN died Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Havenwood Care Center, Bemidji.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 21, 2022 at Laporte Community Bible Church, Laporte. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Lakeport Cemetery, Laporte.

Betty Jean Larson was born January 21, 1934 to George and Gayle Larson of Whipolt. She grew up in Whipolt and graduated from Walker High School. On September 7, 1952 she married Ragnar Hedlund. Betty worked at Woodrest Nursing Home in Walker for over thirty years, retiring in 1997 and moved back to Bemidji. Ragnar passed away in June 2008. She like to bake, play bingo, go to the casino and spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by her children, Shirley (John) Workman, Mike Hedlund, Carmen Hedlund and Charlotte Hays; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ragnar; sisters, Phylis, Georgia, Laura and Linda and brother, Mark.

