Bernice Brown

Bernice Claire Brown, 84 formerly of Blackduck, passed away at her home in Aitkin. She was born November 26, 1938 in Melrose to Aloys and Agnes (Wielenberg) Kemper. She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey, Son David White, Brother Clarence Kemper, Sisters: Alma Tenoyen, Mary Stapleton and her parents: Aloys and Agnes Kemper. Bernice is survived by her son: Tim White; daughter: Gail Klein; step-son Mike Brown, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 11:00am - Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Saint James Catholic Church in Aitkin. Burial will be in the Summit Township Cemetery, Blackduck. www.srtfuneral.com