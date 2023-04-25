Barbara J. Meidinger (Carroll)

June 3, 1951 - December 15, 2022

Age 71 of West Fargo, North Dakota, passed into her Savior’s arms on December 15, 2022. Preceded in death by parents Lester and Marcella Carroll and brother-in-law Pierce (Len) Powell. Survived by sister Merrie Powell; brothers James (Linda), Thomas (Tammy) and Robert (Linda); nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and former husband Wesley Meidinger. Barbara was born in St. Paul, MN in 1951, graduated from North St. Paul High School in 1969, married Wesley Meidinger in 1972, graduated from Bemidji State University in 1992 and retired in 2018 as principal of North Dakota Small Organized Schools. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM on May 6, 2023, with lunch to follow, at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2220 Anne Street NW, Bemidji, MN. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the church.