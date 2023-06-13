Arthur “Art” Jacobson, 81, of Bemidji, MN died Monday, June 12, 2023.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home, Bemidji. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2023 at Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m.

Arthur Melvin Jacobson was born November 12, 1941 to Melvin and Mildred (Petersen) Jacobson in Bemidji. He grew up in Bemidji attending school and graduated from Bemidji High School. Art worked at Netzer’s Floral, Retail Credit, Corner Bar and carpenter foreman for Log Homes Minnesota from where he retired. He was a carpenter at heart offering help and advice when asked, or “not”, on a building project. Later he did driving for car dealerships. Art was an excellent pie baker, and would supply friends and family, especially at Thanksgiving. He enjoyed many lake trout fishing trips with friends and made wonderful memories. Art was an avid hunter that had a special skill for harvesting deer. He always made sure to be the first one to call you on birthdays and anniversaries. He loved watching golf and was an avid outdoorsman and craftsman. Art had a soft spot for hitchhikers and loved to pick them up.

He is survived by Karen Jacobson; children, Arden (Terry Hoie) Stevens, Mark Jacobson, Lynn (Matt) Boyer; 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother Donald Jacobson and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Mary Jane Schroth, brother-in-law, Larry Schroth and brother Peter.