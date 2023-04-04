Arlene Kinn, 79, of Bemidji, MN died Monday, April 4, 2023 at Havenwood Care Center in Bemidji.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bemidji. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at South Arm Cemetery in Turtle River Township.

Arlene L. Kinn was born January 2, 1944 in Aitkin, MN to Darel and Grace Happel. Arlene graduated from Big Fork High School. She married Ron, the love of her life, on May 31, 1963. They purchased a farm in Bemidji, MN where they raised three children. Arlene worked at Bemidji State University before retiring. She went back to work at Concordia Language Village during the summers caring for the flowers. She loved being outside whether it was tending to her vegetable and flower gardens or animals. She also enjoyed playing games, especially cribbage with Ron. She liked doing crafts as well as decorating cakes.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

She will be forever missed by her sister Susanne (Dick) Anderson, children, Diane (Caio) Cesolini of Kelliher, MN, Ronald Kinn Jr. of Bemidji, MN, Tania (Brian) Kuhrke of Bemidji, MN; grandchildren, Darren (Lindsay) Syljuberget and Cassandra (Greg) Delaney and eight great-grandchildren.

