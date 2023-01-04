Anneliese Lundberg

Anneliese Petersen Lundberg, 96, passed away peacefully in her home at Sanford Woodsedge Trillium Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 13th, 2023 at Solway Lutheran Church, visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. with a lunch to follow the service.

Annie was born to Peter (Fritz) and Agnes Petersen October 29, 1926, in Garlstorf, Germany. Her parents brought Annie and her sister Elsie and brothers, Hugo and Karl to the United States in the fall of 1927 aboard the ship New Amsterdam.

She is survived by her cousin, Herman Petersen, 16 nieces and nephews and many great and great great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Fritz and Agnes Petersen, husband Edwin Lundberg, 2 infant sisters( in Germany),sister Elsie Gullicksrud, brothers Hugo Petersen and Karl Petersen, sister-in-laws, Esther Petersen Speckman, Jeanne Petersen and Louise Lundberg, brother-in laws Leonard Gullicksrud, and Levine Lundberg and nephew Paul Lundberg.

The family wants to thank all the Trillium staff over the years for their care and love - you really became family, also much appreciation and thanks to Sanford Hospice.

Memorial contributions may be made to the givers choice or Solway Lutheran Church.

