Amelia Johnson

Amelia Josephine (Todavich) Johnson of Bemidji passed away Dec. 17, 2022, at Havenwood Care Center. She was 96. Amelia was born July 10, 1926, in Nebish, Minn., to Jerome “Clarence” Todavich and Anna (Milosevic) Todavich. She was raised on a family farm in Nebish and graduated from Bemidji High School. On June 18, 1947, she married Jack Dennis Johnson of Bemidji, and the newlyweds moved to Longview, Wash., later that year. The couple had two kids. Son Gary Michael was born in 1948, and daughter Peggy Ann followed in 1951. In Longview, Jack and Amelia bought a Mobil Service Station, which they operated together until Jack’s death in 1976. Amelia moved back to Bemidji in 1977, and she made her home there the rest of her life. Amelia was raised in St. John’s Catholic Church in Nebish. She also attended St. Rose Catholic Church in Longview, and her kids attended school there. An exceptional cook and baker, Amelia was known for her sugar cookies and Croatian povitica. She rarely lost at Scrabble and was fiercely independent. She mowed her own lawn and shoveled her driveway until age 88. Amelia’s great love was her family. A favorite room in her Bemidji home was dedicated to photos of her grandkids. She is survived by her children, Gary (Karen) Johnson of Liberty Lake, Wash.; Peggy (David) Falldorf of Bemidji; sisters, Elizabeth Schulke of Bemidji and Marianne Burger of Minnetonka; grandchildren, Josh (Kim), John, Bo (Natalie), Marci (Ty), Bri (John), Zak (Bekah), and Mike (Hannah); and 13 great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kaden, Jaysa, Elly, Eli, Sicily, Capri, Zeke, Oakley, Zoë, Emmi, Isaiah, and Micah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Marie Todavich; sister and brother in-law, Bea and Ernie Schulke; and two brothers-in-law, Bill Schulke and Derril Burger. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Nebish. A lunch reception for all will immediately follow.