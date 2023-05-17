Alice Nolan, 97, of Moorhead MN, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Eventide on Eighth in Moorhead.

Alice was born December 27, 1925, to Lysle and Eloise (Wade) Hackett in Duluth, MN. The family eventually moved to Fargo where Alice graduated from Fargo Central.

On June 22, 1945, Alice married Clyde Nolan in Moorhead. They moved to the Twin Cities and settled in Roseville. Alice worked many years for ITT Industrial Credit. Two things you could always count on Alice having nearby, a cat, and a knitting project. She was also an excellent seamstress.

When Alice and Clyde retired, they moved to Long Lake, near Bemidji, MN, where they built a lovely log home and lived 20 wonderful years on the lake. Winters were spent camping near Mathis, TX, enjoying the good weather, and forming friendships with people from all over the country. She enjoyed the crafting classes, games at the rec hall, going to Bingo, and attending the various musical jamborees in nearby towns.

After Clyde’s passing in 2008, Alice moved to Serenity Assisted Living in Dilworth, MN, and spent 10 happy years there. When her needs became greater, she moved to Eventide on Eighth in Moorhead.

Alice is survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as a dear friend, Kathy Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister; Mary; and her husband Clyde.

We would like to thank all the staff at Serenity Assisted Living, as well as all the staff at Eventide on Eighth, for their excellent care of Alice. A very special thank you to Jody (“Nancy”) C. at Eventide.

There will be a private graveside service at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.

Memorials for Alice can be directed to your local pet shelter.

(Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead, MN)