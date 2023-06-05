Alan F. Mallery of Bemidji, MN died May 24, 2023 at the age of 67. He was born January 29, 1956. He is survived by his wife, Pam Mallery of Bemidji, MN: 3 sons, Matthew Mallery of Souix Falls, SD; Mark Mallery of Minneapolis, MN: and Uriah Mallery of Bemidji, MN; his brother John Mallery of Champlin, MN; 2 sisters Norma Swetland of PA; and Brenda Tally of TX; 2 stepchildren; 4 grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother Carl Mallery Sr. A Celebration of Life will be held in Sebeka, MN on July 29, 2023 from 2pm to 6pm. In lieu of flowers or donations Alan’s wish was for you to use that money to do something special with loved ones.