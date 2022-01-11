This past week was a tough bite for both walleyes and perch on Lake Bemidji. We had a couple of big cold fronts come through with extremely cold temperatures and the fish pretty much shut down.

You’d see them on your electronics but trying to get them to take your bait was another story. Fishing at the beginning of last week was better than at the end, and some clients I had out in my houses caught some nice perch and a few walleyes mixed in.

When the bite gets tough, one of the best things you can do is downsize your spoons or jigs and slow your presentation way down. Typically, for the walleyes, it’s an early morning bite and then late afternoon into the early evening is best. The perch typically will go on and off all day long.

The weather is warming up this week, so that should get the fish to cooperate a little better. Also, look to Lake Plantagenet and Andrusia for perch and walleyes. You’ll find those fish off the first break in 12 to 16 inches and also out on those deeper humps.

Crappie and bluegills were going a little better on small jigs and waxworms off the deeper weed edges and the deeper basins. Look to Midge, Beltrami and Rabideau Lakes for some panfish action. Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.