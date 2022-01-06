The cold will still be in place Friday. Highs will only make it into the single digits for some. A warm front approaches from the west bringing a chance of light snow across the north.

The warm front will bring a chance of light snow across northern North Dakota later on Friday with a chance of light snow across northern Minnesota Friday night.

The warm front will draw in the warmer air to the region. Temperatures will hit the 20s to even some 30s in the area. I'm expecting a breeze on Saturday which will start out of the south and eventually switch to northwest as a cold front moves through later on Saturday.

Winds will be out of the south to kick off Saturday. It will be breezy for a little while with a lull expected as winds shift from south to northwest. This lull will make for a few pleasant hours as winds go lighter with the combination of milder temperatures. Winds will rev up again out of the northwest as the cold front blasts through the region again later on Saturday.

The frigid air returns behind the cold front. We'll finish out the weekend on a bitterly cold note. This cold will last into Monday as well.