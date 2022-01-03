As most Pioneer readers know, Paul Nelson wrote this column for many years and did a wonderful job. Unfortunately, Paul passed away in October 2020. Although his legacy leaves some big shoes to fill, I will try my best to do this column justice.

The ice fishing season is upon us and it’s always lots of fun to get the family out for some enjoyment on the ice. Ice conditions for the most part are in good shape on area lakes with the ice thickness ranging from 12 to 15 inches.

While vehicles are starting to be used on the lakes, folks should know where they're going and always err on the side of caution. Last week’s big snows did not do the ice-making any favors but the big chill we’ve had recently sure does help.

The walleye fishing has been good, but the window where they seem on the bite is quite short. Early morning and then late afternoon into the early evening seems like your best bet to catch some walleyes.

So, where should you look for the walleyes? I’ve been finding some fish shallow in 9 to 12 feet of water off some of the remaining weeds. Another area that has been producing has been the first break line in 12 to 18 feet and the third area we’ve been catching them is on some of the deeper humps at 30 to 35 feet deep.

Jigging spoons like the Northland Glow Belly spoon or the Forage Minnow spoon and a minnow head are turning some fish. Also, a set line or a rattle reel with a shiner sometimes will out-produce a spoon and jigging. Look to Lake Bemidji, Lake Plantagenet and Blackduck Lake for some walleyes.

If crappies and bluegills are what you’re after you’ll still find some of those fish off the edge of green weeds (if you can still find green weeds). But many of those fish are now out and suspended in the deep basins, using electronics is a must to know where they are at in the water column.

Look to Midge, Gull and Beltrami Lakes for some panfish action. Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.