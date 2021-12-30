Hunting and fishing overlap seasons but when you combine the two, its darkhouse spearing.

In this episode of Northland Outdoors, Chad Koel takes us to his dark shack on the ice and shows how he uses live bait — in this case a sucker minnow — to lure the larger prize, northern pike.

"What an amazing tradition we have here in the Northland," Koel says. "I for one am glad to be one of those folks who are carrying on the tradition of Minnesota darkhouse spearing."

