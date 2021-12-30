A surge of cold air arrives in the region Friday. This will lead to some areas experiencing falling temperatures throughout the day. Parts of North Dakota and northern Minnesota could already be in the teens below zero by the evening hours.

Snow will be to the south of the region on Saturday. Grab the shades and a few extra layers. It will be a bitter day.

Be prepared for some very cold air if you plan on getting out on the ice early Saturday to do some fishing. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s below for parts of the region. Bring a few extra propane tanks.

Saturday will be sunny for a large portion of the area. Temperatures wills stay frigid all day.

Luckily winds won't be all that strong on Saturday. Any air movement will plummet our wind chills with such cold air sitting over us.

The western Dakotas look to be mild on Sunday as warmer air moves in with a west wind. The Red River Valley will climb back up above zero, but will still be cold in the morning.