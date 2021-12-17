The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is beefing up this winter’s creel survey on Lake of the Woods with the addition of a second clerk who will set up at major access points along the lake to interview anglers coming off the ice.

Similar to how the DNR conducts winter creel surveys on Upper Red Lake, the addition of a clerk who will work from a mobile “creel shack” at major access points will provide a better picture of what anglers are actually harvesting, said Phil Talmage, area fisheries supervisor for the DNR in Baudette, Minnesota.

The “creel shack” is a 5x8-foot fish house mounted on a trailer that will be hauled to a different access every day, he said. A second clerk will continue to work on the ice counting fish houses and conducting occupancy checks as in previous surveys, but will go back to a resort and wait for the tracked vehicles to return with customers and their catches and tally those fish at the end of the day, Talmage said.

“It’s going to afford us some really cool stuff in the sense of we’re going to have complete trip data,” he said. “Right now, we make a lot of assumptions about catch rates. We take a catch rate at a particular time of the day and apply that throughout the day, historically.

“With this new way, we’re going to actually know what they caught at the end of the day, so we reduce a lot of our bias (in survey results), and it will give us a better picture.”

Better, more accurate information also will help fisheries managers determine if regulation changes might be needed, Talmage said.

“When it comes to modeling regulations, it’s going to be a much better tool for us,” he said. “If we ever have to make adjustments to the regulations, for example, we’ll be able to see what the impact of any regulation would have on the fishery currently, as far as how people are harvesting fish.”

Rising pressure

The expanded survey format comes at a time of ever-growing winter fishing pressure on Lake of the Woods. Based on creel survey estimates, anglers logged 2.8 million and 2.7 million hours of ice fishing pressure, respectively, during the winters of 2020 and 2021 on Lake of the Woods.

Crowds once again are converging on the big lake this winter as safe ice begins to form.

As the Herald reported in May, anglers last winter kept an estimated 215,000 pounds of walleyes and 312,000 pounds of saugers on Lake of the Woods, Talmage said, down from recent averages of 250,000 pounds and 350,000 pounds, respectively.

The DNR manages Lake of the Woods with a “target harvest” of 540,000 pounds annually for walleyes and 250,000 pounds annually for saugers, averaged over a six-year period, he said.

Walleye harvest in recent years has averaged about 520,000 pounds annually – just below target, based on DNR estimates – while the six-year average for saugers is about 430,000 pounds annually, he said.

The bulk of the sauger harvest occurs during the winter.

“The pressure has been increasing on the winter fishery for the last 20 years,” Talmage said. “We saw it go from under a million (hours) to a million, and now we’ve crept up to almost 3 million angler-hours these past couple of winters.”

The recent pressure increase hasn’t resulted in a corresponding hike in harvest, he said.

“There's a certain number of harvestable fish out there in any given year. And when you start adding more and more pressure to it, you know there's not more and more fish out there so the fish get split up between more people,” Talmage said. “That’s what’s really happening. The pie is only so big.”

Lake of the Woods notes