BEMIDJI -- Swans and a variety of ducks have found the open water this past week as Lake Bemidji froze over.
The stretch of the Mississippi River between Lake Irving and Lake Bemidji has been bustling with swans and an assortment of ducks. While the swans parked themselves on the ice on this particular day, mallards, goldeneyes, grebes and more swam about, diving for aquatic plants to snack on.
Bemidjians can typically view swans and more where the river hits Lake Bemidji and also near the landing to get onto Lake Irving near the wastewater treatment facility.
Mallard ducks fly over Lake Irving on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A pair of mallard ducks flies over Lake Irving on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Swans rest on the ice on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, on Lake Irving in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A common goldeneye lands on the water between Lake Irving and Lake Bemidji on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A mallard duck lands on the Mississippi River between Lake Irving and Lake Bemidji on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Common goldeneyes swim on the water between Lake Irving and Lake Bemidji on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A female common merganser stands near the water between Lake Irving and Lake Bemidji on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)