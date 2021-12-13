BEMIDJI -- Swans and a variety of ducks have found the open water this past week as Lake Bemidji froze over.

The stretch of the Mississippi River between Lake Irving and Lake Bemidji has been bustling with swans and an assortment of ducks. While the swans parked themselves on the ice on this particular day, mallards, goldeneyes, grebes and more swam about, diving for aquatic plants to snack on.

Bemidjians can typically view swans and more where the river hits Lake Bemidji and also near the landing to get onto Lake Irving near the wastewater treatment facility.