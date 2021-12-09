Travel will be impacted with heavy snow in southern Minnesota and Wisconsin Friday into Friday night. Expect quiet weather and more sunshine for Saturday and Sunday around the region.

A snow storm will be sliding by the southern tier of our region this weekend. The Twin Cities to Rochester will have a good shot at picking up multiple inches of snow. A large swath of the area is looking to get 4-8" of snow.

Friday's weather is shaping up to be rather quiet where the snow isn't falling. Highs will reach the 20s and 30s for most.

Behind the system that will bring the snow on Friday we can expect plenty of sunshine.

Saturday will hit the 20s for most with a few reaching the 30s. More sunshine than clouds is expected.

A mild west and southwest wind will pick up some across the Dakotas on Saturday. This will lead to mild temperatures in the days ahead.

Sunday will be a little warmer than Saturday. Highs will reach into the 30s for most with parts of the Dakotas getting even warmer.

Sunday will be mild. More sunshine than clouds expected with decent travel conditions.