BEMIDJI -- A bird count will be hosted by the Mississippi Headwaters Audubon Society and Neilson Spearhead Center, located at 48851 County 29, on Saturday, Dec. 18, as part of a worldwide 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count.

Administered by the National Audubon Society, this public event is the longest-running citizen science bird project in the U.S. Counts are held in designated areas throughout the U.S. between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5 each year. Information from the count provides important information on winter ranges of birds, population trends and how a changing climate alters winter bird distribution.

Each count takes place in an established 15-mile diameter circle and is organized by a count compiler. Volunteers will follow specified routes through their designated circle, counting every bird they see or hear, a release said.

If a participant's home is within the boundaries of a CBC circle, they can stay at home and report the birds that visit their feeder on count day as long as they have made prior arrangements with the count compiler.

To participate in the holiday tradition, call Jaime Thibodeaux at (218) 308-6853, or email at jaimethib@hotmail.com; or call Becca Engdahl at (651) 271-4038, or email at bemidjibecca@gmail.com. For more information, visit the Mississippi Headwaters Audubon Society Facebook page or its website at spearheadmhas.org.