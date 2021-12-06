BEMIDJI -- The Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic, northern Minnesota’s premier charitable walleye fishing tournament, recently distributed $68,826 to 11 charitable beneficiaries in the Bemidji area.

Tournament revenues were earned through tournament entry fees, sponsorships, donations and the annual raffle sponsored by Ray’s Marine, Lund boats and Mercury Marine. The beneficiary organizations support the tournament by providing thousands of hours of volunteer service toward event planning, raffle ticket sales and tournament operations, a release said.

The beneficiary organizations include Bemidji Youth League Baseball, Wounded Warrior Guide Service, Bemidji Area Special Olympics, Fishing Has No Boundaries, Let’s Go Fishing, Take A Kid Fishing, Bemidji Scouts -- Voyageurs Area Council, DNR Fisheries, All Pro Dads, Bemidji Knights of Columbus Council No. 1544 and the Bemidji High school Fishing League.

In June, the 20th anniversary Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic was held on Lakes Bemidji and Irving, with 120 two-person teams competing for more than $60,000 in cash and prizes. Rylee and Kelly Curb won the largest five-fish-bag, which allowed them to take home $20,000 in cash along with other prizes.

The tournament was a continuation of the proud 20-year tradition, which began as the Kraus-Anderson Walleye Classic. Kraus-Anderson handed management of the tournament over to the Knights of Columbus in fall 2015. Over the tournament's history, it has distributed a total of $933,428 to community causes, the release said.

Next year’s KC Walleye Classic will be held on Lakes Bemidji and Irving on June 11 using the Catch-Photo-Release format.

For updates and announcements about activities and tournament registration opportunities, follow the Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic Facebook page. For more information, contact John Marcum, KCWC tournament director, at bowhunterjohnm@gmail.com or visit www.kcwalleyeclassic.com.