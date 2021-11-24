SAXON, Wis. -- A Minnesota man is dead after an apparent deer hunting accident near Saxon, Wisconsin, according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders were called just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, to a report of an accidental discharge of a firearm. Deputies immediately responded, along with Saxon/Gurney first responders, Beacon Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens.

Responders attempted to revive the 65-year-old man, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation.

The Wisconsin DNR reported Tuesday that there had been no fatal firearms accidents through Monday in the 2021 firearms deer season that started Saturday.