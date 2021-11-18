The light rain will slide through parts of South Dakota Saturday and then across southern Minnesota later in the day. Rain amounts look to stay light. Sunday will feature wind and a chance of snow. The snow will mainly impact the northern tier of Minnesota and then across Wisconsin later in the day.

We'll wake up to some chilly temperatures in the northern parts of the area. I know many ice fishing groups on social media are itching to get out. Light winds and morning lows in the teens will definitely help to start lowering lake temperatures for many bodies of water.

Parts of the area will wake to temperatures in the teens.
Winds will stay lighter on Saturday. This will be a welcome change compared to how much wind we've had in the region over the last multiple days.

Light winds forecast for Saturday.
Light rain could impact South Dakota deer opener for East River Saturday. Precipitation will stay light and eventually slide over the very southern tier of Minnesota late in the day.

A few areas of light rain will slide across South Dakota Saturday.
Highs will warm into the 30s and 40s Saturday afternon. A mix of sun and clouds expected across the north with more clouds in eastern South Dakota and southern Minnesota.

Saturday's regional outlook.
A quick moving clipper will impact the region to finish this weekend. Light snow will be in the Red River Valley early in the day and then this snow will slide eastward over northern Minnesota.

Clipper forecast to bring light snow to northern parts of the area Sunday.
Winds will pick up quite a bit for Sunday. The northwest breeze could keep winds sustained in the teens to even lower 20s for some.

Sunday's wind forecast.
Expect a cold close to the weekend behind the clipper. The wind and cold air combination will make for a chilly afternoon.

Sunday's regional outlook.
