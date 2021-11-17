This time of year, with snow is on people's minds -- and in the air -- as snow geese are migrating south.

A North Dakota community is among those is in the middle of the central flyway of North America where millions of snow geese are moving from in northern Arctic to the southern edges of the U.S. for winter.

One is Gackle, North Dakota.

In this episode of Northland Outdoors, host Chad Koel goes to this hunting haven of a town southwest of Jamestown for snow geese. Koel shows the effort that is put in to take a few of the millions of birds that fly over this part of the country.

