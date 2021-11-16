BEMIDJI -- Permits are still available for the Dec. 3-5 muzzleloader deer hunt at Lake Bemidji State Park, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Participating hunters may harvest up to two deer of either sex. More details can be found in the 2021 Hunting Regulations booklet.

Hunters interested in participating in the hunt must call the park at (218) 308-2300 and provide the following information: first, middle and last name, street address, city, state, zip code and phone number. Informational packets will be mailed to the address provided.

Camping is available at the park. The bathrooms will be closed for the season at the time of the hunt, but vault toilets and water will be available. Camping is $24 for non-electric and $34 for electric per night, per site. Four camper cabins are also available at $85 per night. Reservations are required.

State park permits ($7 daily or $35 annual) are required to park in any designated area of the park while hunting. For more information, call Christa Drake, Lake Bemidji State Park assistant manager, at (218) 308-2328.