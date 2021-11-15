Amanda Mekash of Thief River Falls shot this 8-pound buck Saturday, Nov. 13, near Goodridge, Minnesota. It had been a few years since her last buck, writes Mekash, who shot a 10-point buck she dubbed “Big Lou” in 2018.
Do you have a hunting photo you’d like to share with Herald readers? Send jpeg photos to Brad Dokken at bdokken@gfherald.com. Please include the hunter’s name, town of residence and general area the game was taken.
