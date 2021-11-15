Kaden Moen,a junior at Midway Public School in Inkster, N.D., shot this buck with a bow Saturday, Nov. 6, while hunting in Strabane Township of Grand Forks County.
Do you have a hunting photo you’d like to share with Herald readers? Send jpeg photos to Brad Dokken at bdokken@gfherald.com. Please include the hunter’s name, town of residence and general area the game was taken.
