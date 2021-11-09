Good things come to those who wait, as the old saying goes, and such was the case for Sara Larson of Thompson, North Dakota, who shot her first deer, a whitetail buck, Monday, Nov. 8. Sara, who just turned 21, was hunting with her uncle, Jimmy Hejlik, near Fordville, North Dakota, when she shot the buck.

“Sara failed to get a deer during the North Dakota youth season a few years ago,” said Grandpa Jim Hejlik of Fordville, who submitted the photo. “She has applied every year and finally was able to get a license this year.”

And a dandy buck, to boot!

Do you have a hunting photo you’d like to share with Herald readers? Send jpeg photos to Brad Dokken at bdokken@gfherald.com. Please include the hunter’s name, town of residence and general area the game was taken.

RELATED STORIES: