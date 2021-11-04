WILLIAMS, Minn. -- Lake of the Woods fishing guide Curt Quesnell of Williams has been named the inaugural recipient of Wildlife Forever’s “Clean Drain Dry Ambassador of the Year” award for his efforts to educate the public about aquatic invasive species and the dangers they pose to lakes and rivers.

The new program is designed to honor select individuals that demonstrate exceptional community service for the prevention of invasive species, Wildlife Forever said in a news release.

Quesnell operates NCOR Fishing Guide Service on Lake of the Woods and is based out of the Long Point area north of Williams. NCOR stands for “North Country Outdoors Radio,” an outdoors radio show Quesnell hosted as a longtime radio announcer in Thief River Falls. Quesnell retired in September 2016 after 37 years with Thief River Falls radio stations KKAQ-AM and KKDQ-FM and moved to Lake of the Woods country in January 2017.

“Curt has been an incredible ambassador of the Clean Drain Dry Initiative for several years,” Pat Conzemius, president and CEO of Wildlife Forever, said in a statement. “I’m proud to recognize his exceptional work promoting fisheries conservation and invasive species awareness.”

During the summer months, Quesnell attends county fair parades throughout northwest Minnesota with his truck and fishing boat, both of which are adorned with a special wrap promoting the “Clean Drain Dry” message. He also works to educate youth through environmental learning days in area schools and has produced numerous radio and YouTube videos on AIS prevention.

“I was surprised when I got news of the award,” Quesnell said. “I am very thankful for the cooperation and support I get from Wildlife Forever and the Marshall County and Pennington soil and water conservation districts promoting Clean Drain and Dry. It’s a very important message everyone who uses our waters should be hearing … often.”