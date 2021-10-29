Permits are still available for a firearms deer hunt set for Saturday, Nov. 6, through Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Lake Bemidji State Park, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The hunt is an earn-a-buck event with a bag limit of two, which requires that hunters shoot an antlerless deer before they can take an antlered deer. More details can be found in the 2021 Hunting Regulations booklet.

Hunters interested in participating in the hunt must call the park at (218) 308-2300 and provide the following information: first name, middle name, last name, street address, city, state, zip code and phone number. The DNR will mail informational packets to the address provided.

Camping is available at the park. The bathrooms will be closed for the season at the time of the hunt, but vault toilets and water will be available. Camping is $24 nightly for nonelectric sites and $34 per night for sites with electricity. Four camper cabins are also available at $85 per night and reservations are required.

State park permits ($7 daily or $35 annual) are required to park in any designated area of the park while hunting. For more information, call Christa Drake, Lake Bemidji State Park assistant manager, at (218) 308-2328.