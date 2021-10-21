We'll finish out this work week with highs in the 40s to 50s. Saturday will feature lighter winds for some with a chance of showers entering the Dakotas on Sunday.

Friday's forecast is shaping up to be cool with light winds. Cloud cover will vary around the region.

We'll kick off Saturday morning on a cold note. Most of us will start off the day with freezing temperatures.

Winds look to stay fairly light for Minnesota and Wisconsin on Saturday. A breeze will start to develop in the central and western side of the Dakotas.

Our temperatures will stay cool for most of North Dakota and northern Minnesota on Saturday. Highs will range from 40s to 50s around the region.

Our next chance of rain showers arrives on Sunday. These showers look to mainly impact North and South Dakota. Minnesota and Wisconsin will see an increase in cloud cover, but will likely stay dry until late Sunday night into Monday.

Winds won't be all that strong on Sunday. Winds will generally be out of the east at 10 mph.

Sunday will be cool and fairly overcast for the region. Highs make it to the 40s with some 50s. Watch for scattered showers to arrive from west to east.