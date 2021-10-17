WILLMAR, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was hunting pheasants in Kandiyohi County on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Walz hunted private land in the county Saturday morning for the 2021 Minnesota Pheasant Hunting Opener. Walz's hunting party bagged two birds, including one by the governor.

“It was the perfect morning to kick off the 2021 pheasant hunting season,” Walz said in a news release. “As a lifetime Pheasants Forever member, I want to thank the Kandiyohi County team for their conservation work that makes this sport possible.”

Walz expressed appreciation for his hunting companions, two-legged and four-legged, for the successful hunt. He was hosted by Kevin Ochsendorf and Brad Hanson, longtime pheasant hunters in the area.

Others in the hunting party were George “Corky” Berg, chairman of the Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners; Mateo Engan, Willmar High School Trap Team; Nathan Rohne, Kandiyohi County Pheasants Forever; and dogs Rayna and Hook.

The county also celebrated the opener by dedicating a wildlife management area between Kandiyohi and Atwater.