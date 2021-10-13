ST. PAUL -- Minnesota hunters ages 10-17 can take part in this year’s statewide firearms youth deer season set for Oct. 21-24, which just happens to be during the annual fall school break.

There is no special permit needed — hunting is open over the entire state — but participants must get a resident deer license, which is also good for the firearms deer season in November. The license is free for kids age 10-12. Kids 13 and older also need to have their firearms safety certificate or apprentice hunter validation.

All participating youth must be accompanied by an adult guardian age 18 or over.

Youth hunters must follow the rules of the deer management area they are hunting in. For example, they can only take a buck in a bucks-only area.

For more information, go to dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/deer/youth.html.