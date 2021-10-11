Minnesota’s 2021 pheasant hunting season starts Saturday, Oct. 16 with prospects down some from last year as summer drought and extreme temperatures may have cut into pheasant chick production.
Here’s what you need to know if you go:
- Season: Oct. 16 to Jan. 2
- Hours: 9 a.m. to sunset.
- Limit Oct. 16 to Nov. 30: two roosters daily, six in possession after three days of hunting.
- Limit Dec. 1 to Jan. 2: three roosters daily, nine in possession after three days of hunting.
- Resident license: $22 small game; $7.50 pheasant stamp validation; $3 Walk-in-Access validation.
- 2021 August roadside survey: 41 pheasants per 100 miles, down 23% from 2020 but still above the 37.6 in 2019.
- Long-term historical average: 90.6 pheasants per 100 miles.
- Minnesota pheasant harvest, 1941: 1.8 million.
- Minnesota pheasant harvest, 2019: 226,679
- Watch for: Reduced habitat after farmers mowed some areas to get emergency hay for livestock during extreme drought conditions.
- For more information: Go to dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/pheasant