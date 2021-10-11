ST. PAUL — Minnesota temporarily banned the transport of white-tailed deer in the state due to increasing reports of a fatal disease in the animals.

The Department of Natural Resources on Monday, Oct. 11, put in place an emergency rule ceasing the importation of white-tailed deer into the state and the movement of farmed white-tailed deer around the state. The order comes after a Wisconsin deer farm shipped 387 deer with chronic wasting disease to five states, including Minnesota and North Dakota.

RELATED: CWD-positive Wisconsin deer farm sold animals to Minnesota and North Dakota, records show

Three Minnesota deer farms received deer from the infected producer, the department reported. Chronic Wasting Disease is a fatal and highly contagious condition in deer, moose and elks that impacts the brain.

“This disease poses a clear, immediate and serious threat to Minnesota’s wild deer, and these actions reflect what’s at stake,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a news release. “We are committed to doing everything we can to reduce the continued risk of CWD transmission in Minnesota, including from farmed deer to Minnesota’s wild whitetails.”

The pause in the transport of the animals will give the Department of Natural Resources and Board of Animal Health time to track the movement of infected deer and potential infection risk to other Minnesota herds. And exceptions will be granted for deer being transported to slaughter and those on a direct transportation route through Minnesota.

Follow Dana Ferguson on Twitter @bydanaferguson, call 651-290-0707 or email dferguson@forumcomm.com